Alicia Kearns rebukes MP for removing ‘T’ from ‘LGBT’ in Commons debate

Alicia Kearns rebuked an MP for removing the “T” in “LGBT” as he spoke in the House of Commons on Friday 1 March.

The Alba party’s Westminster leader, Neale Hanvey, praised Ms Kearns for making a “really important point” about members of the community “feeling safe” - but dropped the “T” from the acronym, which stands for transgender.

“I will not stand for that,” the Tory MP said, hitting back.

“When you say LGBT [and] you remove the ‘T’, you suggest that they are lesser... when you choose to eradicate, that is wrong.”