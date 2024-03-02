Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:42
Alicia Kearns rebukes MP for removing ‘T’ from ‘LGBT’ in Commons debate
Alicia Kearns rebuked an MP for removing the “T” in “LGBT” as he spoke in the House of Commons on Friday 1 March.
The Alba party’s Westminster leader, Neale Hanvey, praised Ms Kearns for making a “really important point” about members of the community “feeling safe” - but dropped the “T” from the acronym, which stands for transgender.
“I will not stand for that,” the Tory MP said, hitting back.
“When you say LGBT [and] you remove the ‘T’, you suggest that they are lesser... when you choose to eradicate, that is wrong.”
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:03
Forest were targeting Bruno Fernandes, Ten Hag claims after FA Cup tie
01:09
Chelsea boss Pochettino hits back at Gary Neville after FA Cup win
00:52
Chelsea’s ‘needed’ win still not great performance, Pochettino laments
00:36
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool’s young players to Luke Littler
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:44
Victoria Beckham toasts Paris Fashion Week with shots of £160 tequila
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
00:31
George Galloway pretends to be a cat in resurfaced Big Brother clip
00:52