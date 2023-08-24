This is the moment a killer lurks outside his murder victim’s home for several hours before shooting him in the face and covering him in acid.

Michael Hillier shot dad-of-two Liam Smith,38, in the face yards from his home in Wigan, before throwing sulphuric acid over his body.

Hillier, 39, said he was carrying out "vigilante justice" after his girlfriend Rachel Fulstow, 37, told him that she'd had “non-consensual sex” with Mr Smith years earlier during a Tinder date.

Hillier and Fulstow have both been found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Thursday.