Watch as Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for Parkland school shooting

Jurors have recommended that Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who murdered 14 students and three members of staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2014, should serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The expelled student was 18 when he legally purchased the AR-15 rifle he used during his deadly rampage on Valentine’s Day.

Following a three-month long trial, Cruz avoided the death penalty after a jury ruled he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge will ultimately decide whether to follow this reccomendation.

