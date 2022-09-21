Record reward offered for information on Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer

Crimestoppers founder and chairman Lord Ashcroft has offered a record reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The nine-year-old girl was fatally shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August, after a gunman chased a convicted burglar into the house.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers said: “Lord Ashcroft has kindly raised his offer from £50,000 to £100,000.”

“Through the generosity of another donor... we are raising our combined reward to up to £200,000.”

