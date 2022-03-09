Watch live as Liz Truss and Antony Blinken discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict

Liz Truss is holding a press conference with her US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington.

The pair met on Wednesday to discuss what more can be done to help Ukraine and reduce energy dependency on Russia following Vladimir Putin's invasion last month.

"The Ukraine crisis is a wake-up call for free democracies," Ms Truss said in a statement.

"I am in the US to talk about what more we can do to deter hostile state actors, reduce strategic dependency on Russian energy - and authoritarian states more broadly - and build stronger economic and security alliances around the world."

Sign up to our newsletters.