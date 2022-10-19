Boris Johnson doesn’t want to be ‘anywhere near’ Downing Street, former adviser says

Boris Johnson is unlikely to want to go “anywhere near” Downing Street at present, a former adviser has claimed, despite a poll of Tory members suggesting he is the most popular replacement for Liz Truss.

Andrew Gilligan, a former transport adviser to Mr Johnson, told LBC that even though the ex-prime minister is on holiday, he will be looking at the polls “with interest”.

“He’s got to be looking at those numbers with interest... I think at the moment his position will be ‘I don’t want to go anywhere near it,’” Mr Gilligan said.

