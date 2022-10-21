Boris Johnson's sister backs Keir Starmer to be prime minister

Boris Johnson’s sister gave her backing for Sir Keir Starmer to be prime minister after Liz Truss resigned as leader of the Conservative Party.

Speaking on Question Time on 20 October, Rachel Johnson called the Labour leader a “prime minister in waiting” thanks to favourable poll results.

“He looks like a Prime Minister, he sounds like a Prime Minister. At the moment he is prime minister in waiting as the polls stand,” the journalist said.

Ms Johnson’s comments came hours after Ms Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.

