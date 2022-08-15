Liz Truss will call an emergency budget "as soon as possible" if she is elected as prime minister and leader of the Conservative party in September, Brandon Lewis has said.

The former Northern Ireland secretary told Nick Ferrari on LBC: "I know [Liz] will be looking to do that within a matter of weeks if she is in that fortunate position."

Lewis' comments came as Labour announced a £29bn plans to freeze energy bills for six months to tackle the cost of living crisis.

