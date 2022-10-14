Watch the moment Kwasi Kwarteng defiantly told reporters he was “absolutely 100 per cent not going anywhere” less than 24 hours before he was sacked by Liz Truss.

Speaking from Washington DC, the former chancellor suggested his controversial mini-Budget caused “some turbulence”, but was sure he’d still be in the role a month from now.

However, Mr Kwarteng’s comments have come back to haunt him, with the prime minister confirming Jeremy Hunt as his successor during a No 10 press conference.

“He shares my convictions and ambitions for our country,” she said of her new ally.

