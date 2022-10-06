Liz Truss’s former adviser doesn’t have confidence she’ll last long as prime minister

Liz Truss will not survive as prime minister if she does not change tack ahead of an “awful winter,” her former adviser has said.

Kirsty Buchanan - special adviser to Ms Truss at the Ministry of Justice from 2016-17 - said the prime minister had hard work to do given the low mood in the party following the mini-budget.

“What we’ve seen at the Conservative party conference is an unprecedented and catastrophic collapse in party unity,” Ms Buchanan said.

“The mood of MPs in the party is about as sulfurous as I’ve ever known.”

