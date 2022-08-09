Liz Truss says she will impose a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy if elected as Tory leader.

The foreign secretary stated a need to “get economic growth going” and added she would reverse the national insurance rise “to make sure people are keeping more of their own money”.

“What I want to do is make sure people are supported from day one,” Ms Truss, who is battling Rishi Sunak to become the next prime minister, said.

“That’s why I’d have a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy, to save people money on fuel bills.”

Sign up for our newsletters.