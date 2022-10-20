Tory MP Crispin Blunt refuses to comment on Liz Truss’ legacy

Crispin Blunt, the first Conservative MP to publically call for Liz Truss to resign, refused to comment on her legacy as prime minister.

During an interview on BBC radio, the representative was asked by Gordon Smart if he “may be bold enough to ask” to ask the question.

After a moment of silence, the MP said: “Um, I, uh, no.”

Liz Truss resigned on Thursday (20 October) after just 45 days in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

