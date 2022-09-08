Every time Liz Truss ‘gave way’ to Tory MPs during energy crisis announcement

As Liz Truss made her highly anticipated announcement on how the UK government will tackle rising energy costs, we look back at how many times the prime minister “gave way” to her fellow Tory MPs.

After saying she would “give way” to MPs a total of 11 times, Steve Brine remarked that it was “very kind” of her to “give way to so many sensible members.”

The prime minister confirmed that energy bills will freeze at £2,500 a year, with the government footing the bill to cover the gap between the guaranteed rate and the market.

