Starmer vows Labour would ‘bring stability’ amid chaos of Liz Truss resignation

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed a Labour government would “have a serious plan for the future” and provide stability after Liz Truss’s resignation.

The Labour leader called for an immediate general election following the prime minister’s decision to step down on Thursday and has called for an end to the “revolving door” of Conservative chaos.

“Carry on with this utter chaos or have stability under a Labour government - I think that’s a choice that ought to be put to the British public,” Mr Starmer said.

