Larry the cat would perform better in No 10 than Labour, Penny Mordaunt claims

Penny Mordaunt has claimed Larry the cat would give Labour “a run for their money” if the opposition were to get into power.

The leader of the House of Commons stood in for Liz Truss for urgent questions on Monday and was asked if she agreed that “any single Conservative MP would make a fantastic chancellor well above any socialist or separatist offices”.

“I think in terms of the opposition’s performance, Larry the cat would give them a run for their money,” Ms Mordaunt said.

