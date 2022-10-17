Starmer attacks Truss for dodging Commons questions: ‘The lady’s not for turning up’

Sir Keir Starmer hit out at Liz Truss for dodging urgent questions in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, suggesting “the lady’s not for turning up”.

The Labour leader asked the prime minister to offer a statement on her decision to replace her chancellor amid the current economic turmoil, but instead, it was Penny Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.

“Where is the prime minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her own shadow,” Mr Starmer said.

“The lady’s not for turning... up!” he added, sparking laughter.

