Armed forces minister defends Liz Truss leadership: ‘Now is not the time to change’

“This is not the time” to oust Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader, James Heappey has said.

The armed forces minister admitted that there are “dozens” of Tories who are “gravely concerned” over the first few weeks of Ms Truss’s premiership, but urged colleagues to focus on stabilising the economy.

“I can’t see - and neither can the vast majority of my colleagues - how the answer to the current situation is to indulge in even more political instability,” Mr Heappey said.

“This is not the time to be changing leader again.”

