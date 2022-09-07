Liz Truss cheered by Tory MPs as she enters first PMQs as prime minister

Tory MPs cheered for Liz Truss as she entered PMQs as prime minister for the first time on Wednesday (7 September).

Ms Truss went head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer at the dispatch box, with much of the conversation dominated by the energy bills crisis.

The new prime minister ruled out a windfall tax on oil giants but confirmed she will be making an energy announcement on Thursday.

Amid the debate, Mr Starmer accused Ms Truss of expecting the “working people of Britain” to foot the bill for the living crisis.

