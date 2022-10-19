Liz Truss is ‘PM in office, but not in power’ after U-turn chaos, Ian Blackford says

Liz Truss is the “prime minister in office, but not in power” after a number of U-turns, Ian Blackford has suggested.

The SNP leader in the House of Commons suggested families are “paying through the teeth” for a string of Tory errors as he launched a scathing attack during PMQs.

“Can the prime minister turn to her chancellor right now, get permission to make another U-turn and commit to raising the state pension at the rate of inflation?” Mr Blackford asked.

“I honestly don’t know what the honourable gentleman is talking about,” Ms Truss replied.

