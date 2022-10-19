Every time Keir Starmer teased Liz Truss during fiery PMQs

Liz Truss faced a tough afternoon as Sir Keir Starmer laid into the ongoing Tory turmoil during a fiery session of PMQs.

The prime minister - fresh from dodging urgent questions on Monday - stood opposite the Labour leader as he attacked the current state of the economy, inflation and infighting.

Mr Starmer opened the session by joking Ms Truss will be “out by Christmas” and concluded by listing off all the prime minister’s broken promises as the Labour benches chanted “gone”.

