Liz Truss says Labour can’t find a leader who’s female or not from north London

Liz Truss claimed that the Labour Party cannot find a leader who is not male or from north London during her first Prime Minister’s Questions session on Wednesday, 7 September.

The new leader’s claim was teed up by a remark from former prime minister Theresa May that “all three female prime ministers have been conservative.”

“It is quite extraordinary, isn’t it, that there doesn’t seem to be the ability in the Labour Party to find a female leader - or indeed, a leader who doesn’t come from north London,” Ms Truss said in reply.

