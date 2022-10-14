Watch how many times Liz Truss avoids apologising for tax cut U-turn

Watch as Liz Truss avoids apologising for her tax cut U-turn five times after Kwasi Kwarteng announced he was sacked as Chancellor.

The prime minister dodged questions on whether she should say sorry for ‘crashing’ the Tory party reputation for economic stability after her mini-Budget caused mortgage turmoil and a government debt surge.

Ms Truss took only four questions from the press and left the Friday (14 October) press conference after just seven minutes to shouts of “are you going to apologise?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.