Labour MP Jess Phillips has condemned the turmoil within the Conservative party today following Liz Truss’s resignation as prime minister, likening the Government to a “revolving door of chaos”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Question Time, Ms Phillips said it had been “one heck of a week.”

Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.

“There is an absolute revolving door of chaos. In this year we will have had three prime ministers,” Ms Phillips said.

