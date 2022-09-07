Putin claims Liz Truss election process was 'far from democratic'

Vladimir Putin has criticised the way Liz Truss was elected prime minister, labelling the process as "far from democratic."

The Russian president said that the UK public had not been given a say in who was elected to lead the country.

Mr Putin secured more than 75% of the vote in Russia's most recent election in 2018. His most prominent opponents were prevented from standing.

“In the UK, the procedure for electing the head of state is far from democratic. It takes place within the framework of the party that won the previous parliamentary election," Mr Putin said.

