04:51
Liz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime minister
Liz Truss has promised to “govern like a Conservative” in her first speech as Tory party leader.
She will become prime minister on Tuesday (6 September) after Boris Johnson visits the Queen at her Balmoral residence to formally tenders his resignation from office.
Ms Truss won the leadership race against Rishi Sunak in a ballot of party members, taking 57 per cent of the vote.
“We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years,” she said.
“During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative.”
