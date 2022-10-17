Who could replace Liz Truss as prime minister if she is ousted?

After a disastrous U-turn on the mini-Budget and the market turmoil, Liz Truss is fighting for her premiership just weeks after getting into office.

Speculation is flying high on who could be the next prime minister if Truss is forced out as Conservative Party leader.

Rishi Sunak remains the bookmaker’s favourite, followed by Penny Mordaunt, because of their vow to control inflation.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace and current chancellor Jeremy Hunt are other possible contenders, while the chances of Boris Johnson getting back into Downing Street are still low.

