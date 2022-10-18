Edwina Currie says Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless and useless’

Liz Truss is “charmless, graceless, brainless and useless”, Edwina Currie has suggested.

The former Tory minister launched a scathing attack on the prime minister on Tuesday, amid reports that some within the party are plotting for Ms Truss to go.

“Of course she can’t survive, my goodness,” Ms Currie said, when asked if the PM’s time is up.

“I’m going to put this on record, I think she is charmless, graceless, brainless and useless.”

Her comments came after a poll showed a majority of Tory members now want Ms Truss to resign.

