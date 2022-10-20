Keir Starmer calls for general election to save UK from ‘revolving door of chaos’

Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election following Liz Truss’s resignation as prime minister.

“This is not a soap opera, these are real lives being impacted by the mess at the top of the Tory party,” the Labour Leader said, describing the situation as a “revolving door of chaos”.

“We’ve had these experiments at the top of the Tory party, the public are entitled to choose... we need a general election, so the public can make their mind up about this utter chaos.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.