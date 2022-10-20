Watch moment Liz Truss resigns as prime minister after 45 days in office

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office, making her premiership the shortest in history.

Announcing her decision outside No 10 on Thursday afternoon, Ms Truss confirmed there will be another leadership election to be completed within the next week.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, visited the prime minister at Downing Street on Thursday morning, before she went to Buckingham Palace to inform King Charles III of her decision.

