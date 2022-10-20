‘Bring back Boris’: Tory MP throws support behind former PM after Truss resignation

Tory MP Paul Bristow has thrown his support behind a Boris Johnson comeback, suggesting it’s time to “bring back Boris” following Liz Truss’s resignation.

Speaking outside No 10 on Thursday afternoon, Ms Truss announced she was stepping down and that a new Tory leader will be chosen before October 31.

“I was in Peterborough last weekend... and the message loud and clear - from ordinary decent people - was bring back Boris,” Mr Bristow said of his constituents.

A report from The Times suggests Mr Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest.

