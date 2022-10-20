Tory leadership: Only two candidates will likely be in running, Graham Brady says

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, has suggested only two candidates would be likely to run for the Conservative Party leadership.

Following Liz Truss’s resignation, the Tories aim to have a new leader in place by Friday 28 October, ahead of the new fiscal plan.

“The party rules say there will be two candidates unless there is only one candidate,” Mr Brady explained.

“If there is only one candidate, there is only one candidate,” he added, when asked what would happen if one person dropped out.

