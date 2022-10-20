1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contest

Sir Graham Brady has clarified rules for the Conservative Party leadership race following Liz Truss’s resignation as prime minister.

Hopeful candidates must have the support of 100 MPs to enter the race, which is significantly higher than the 20 needed for the election earlier this summer.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee also confirmed that the plan will be to have a new leader in place by Friday 28 October.

Rishi Sunak is heavily tipped to run for prime minister again, while Boris Johnson has also been linked with a shock comeback.

