Liz Truss asked if she ‘enjoys chaos’ during frosty TV interview

Liz Truss was asked if she “enjoys chaos” during a frosty TV interview.

The prime minister sat down with STV to discuss the government’s response to the cost of living crisis, hours before Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, announced a major U-turn on tax rate plans.

“Prime minister, do you enjoy chaos,” reporter Kathryn Samson asked, before clarifying her question.

“Do you think for many Scottish voters, the first few weeks of your time in office has been chaotic, it’s felt like you don’t have a plan, that you’re out of control?”

