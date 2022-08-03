Liz Truss insists U-turn over regional pay policy shows she is 'decisive'

Liz Truss has insisted her U-turn over a regional pay policy for public servants showed she was “decisive”.

She continued to claim the policy had been “misrepresented” although did not set out how, or why it was being abandoned entirely rather than clarified.

“I wanted to make sure that our important frontline workers like doctors and teachers weren’t worried, that’s why I cancelled the policy,” Ms Truss said.

“I did it straight away, I was decisive and I was honest with the public about what I was doing.”

