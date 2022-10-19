James Cleverly has defended Liz Truss after her mini-Budget U-turn, saying that “mistakes happen.”

Speaking to Sky News, the foreign secretary said: “Well, no one wants to make mistakes ... the simple truth, in politics, in business, in life, is that mistakes happen.

“What you’ve got to do is recognise when they’ve happened and have the humility to make changes when you see things didn’t go right.”

Jeremy Hunt effectively scrapped the prime minister’s mini-Budget in his first statement as chancellor on Monday (17 October).

