Tom Tugendhat explains why he is endorsing Liz Truss to become Tory leader

Former Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat has explained why he is lending his support to Liz Truss’ campaign to become party leader.

“Liz has fought in the Cabinet against the National Insurance rises and she’s now looking at the growth of the economy. She has spoken out strongly on China and Russia as a Foreign Secretary”, he said, listing the reasons why he is backing her.

Ms Truss is now seen as the frontrunner in the contest, thanks to Mr Tugendhat’s support which followed that of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.