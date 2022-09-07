Liz Truss is making working Britons “foot the bill” for the cost of living crisis by ruling out a windfall tax on oil giants, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed.

The pair went head-to-head in Ms Truss’s first PMQs on Wednesday (7 September), with much of the conversation dominated by the energy bills crisis.

“Is she really telling us that she’s going to leave these vast, excess profits on the table, and make working people foot the bill for decades to come?” Mr Starmer asked after the new prime minister said she was against a windfall tax.

