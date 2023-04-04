Harrowing 999 calls made after man launched a murderous attack on toddler Lola James

Audio of 999 calls reveals how a mother found guilty over the death of her two-year-old daughter described the details of the toddler’s horrific injuries to an operator.

Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, was found guilty on Tuesday, 4 April, of causing or allowing Lola James’ death in July 2020.

Her partner Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, was found guilty of murdering Lola while he was alone with her.

James is heard sobbing as she tells a call handler how the toddler’s head was “swollen” and she had “bitten the top of her tongue off.”

