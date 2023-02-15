Frustrated public confront Animal Rebellion protesters on London Bridge

Animal Rebellion protesters were confronted by members of the public and arrested by police after blocking Westminster Bridge in a Valentine’s Day demonstration.

Six were arrested after climate activists pitched up on the bridge in central London, calling for investment in plant-based food.

Footage shows several sitting down to block traffic, while another is dragged away by an angry member of the public.

Five of the protesters were arrested for obstruction of the highway while a sixth person was arrested for allegedly assaulting a protester.

