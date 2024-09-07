‘Wannabe boy racers’ perform doughnuts near Buckingham Palace

Drivers were caught on camera performing burnouts, doughnuts and revving their engines at a late-night unregistered car meet less than a mile from Buckingham Palace in August.

"Wannabe boy racers" triggered strategically placed acoustic noise cameras off Pall Mall in central London, prompting Westminster City Council to issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) to four people.

Those caught were performing doughnuts in dangerous proximity to onlooking crowds and other road users, officials said.

Others blocked roads and revved engines close to residential areas producing noise at around 90 decibels (dB) - as loud as operating a jackhammer or standing next to a passing London underground train.