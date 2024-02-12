Police wearing chemical suits surrounded a London bus after a man was arrested after allegedly threatening a London bus driver and passengers with an unknown substance on Sunday, 11 February.

The Metropolitan Police said they responded to calls to London Road, Thornton Heath, after a man threatened passengers with an unknown substance.

The man made threats and everyone else on the bus got off, and the substance - which was found to not be harmful - was not thrown and nobody was taken hostage, authorities added.

Taser was discharged before the 44-year-old man’s arrest for affray.

Officers believe he had taken drugs and he was taken to hospital as a precaution.