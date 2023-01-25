Met Police chief says two to three officers will face charges every week for months

The Metropolitan Police commissioner expects “painful stories” will emerge as work progresses to get rid of hundreds of corrupt officers.

Sir Mark Rowley told the London Assembly police and crime committee that two or three criminal cases against officers are expected to go to court every week in the coming months.

He added that moves to reform the Metropolitan Police will not be rapid and will be painful, speaking in the wake of the case of PC David Carrick.

