Major leak turns London flats into 'scene from Titanic' as water floods stairs

Water burst from a wall down a staircase in a block of flats in south London during a major leak, shocking footage shows.

Kwajo Tweneboa, who shared footage of the flooding, said the video was taken at a building managed by Southern Housing in Mitcham which was built in 2017.

He said: “It’s now like a scene from Titanic.”

“Tenants have had issues for years they’ve said,” the housing campaigner said.

Southern Housing told The Independent it has been dealing with a major leak at one of its buildings in Mitcham.

“Our contractors were onsite within an hour. We’ve had no previous reports of leaks at this property.

“All residents have now been rehoused,” the company said.