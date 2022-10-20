Just Stop Oil spray Harrods store with orange paint in latest protest

Just Stop Oil supporters have spray-painted the windows of the landmark department store Harrods after a week of protests.

Footage shared by the environmental group shows a man and a woman covering the glass on the iconic shopfront with yellow paint.

Activists have been committed to causing as much disruption as they can in a bid to make the government put an end to any new oil and gas extraction licenses.

Twenty protesters also blocked traffic in Knightsbridge that morning (20 October).

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.