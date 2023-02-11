Just Stop Oil disrupt traffic in Islington on march in support of jailed protesters

Just Stop Oil protesters staged a slow march on the streets of Islington, north London, on Saturday (11 February) in support of jailed group members.

The activists have staged a number of road protests, including blocking streets and walking slowly through London, as well as climbing gantries above the M25.

On Friday, six Just Stop Oil protesters were convicted of causing a public nuisance after running onto the track during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last year.

