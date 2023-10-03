London mayor candidate Susan Hall claims Jewish people are afraid of Sadiq Khan

Conservative London mayor candidate Susan Hall has claimed Jewish people are “frightened” by Sadiq Khan.

Ms Hall made her remarks in a speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Ms Hall told a fringe event: “I live in North London and I know the wealth and joy of the (Jewish) community. But I tell you something else, I know how frightened some of the community is because of the divisive attitudes of Sadiq Khan.”

She continued: “One of the most important things that we can do when I become Mayor of London is make it safer for everybody, but particularly for our Jewish communities.”

She added: “We need to defeat him for our Jewish community.”