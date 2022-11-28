Just Stop Oil resume protests by blocking road in west London

Just Stop Oil resumed protests today, 28 November, by disrupting traffic in west London.

Members of the group marched in front of cars in Shepherd’s Bush and Westminster on Monday morning.

In October, Just Stop Oil carried out protests every day for one month, including sitting down in roads and spraying orange paint on buildings, to demand the government halts all new oil and gas licenses.

The Metropolitan Police have warned that the group were planning to protest for two weeks from Monday.

Sign up for our newsletters.