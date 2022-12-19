Mother of toddler with cystic fibrosis confronts Steve Barclay over state of NHS

The mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis confronted Steve Barclay over NHS staff working conditions as he visited a London hospital today, 19 December.

Sarah Pinnington-Auld challenged the health secretary when he met her and her daughter Lucy at King’s College University Hospital.

The teacher from told Mr Barclay that staff are “amazing” but pressures on the NHS have meant that her daughter’s bronchoscopy had to be delayed due to a lack of beds.

“If you don’t prioritise the NHS, I don’t know what chance [Lucy] has for a longer life,” she said.

