A group of pro-Palestine protesters surrounded Michael Gove shouting “shame on you!” as he was heading into Victoria Station after the Cenotaph ceremony on Saturday 11 November.

In footage posted on X, the Levelling up secretary was seen walking through the station entrance as Palestinian flags were waved around him and demonstrators called “free Palestine”.

Tension across the capital was on the rise after far-right groups clashed with police in London on the same day that around 300.000 protesters gathered to call for a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas.