Hundreds of extra police to patrol London for return of Just Stop Oil

As many as 900 extra Metropolitan Police officers will patrol the streets of London over the weekend to deal with the resumption of Just Stop Oil demonstrations.

On 1 November, the group announced that they had paused their activities, giving the government until 4 November to respond to their request to stop investing in new oil and gas consents.

Protesters staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October.

The Met Police have said 677 arrests with 111 people charged resulted from the demonstrations.

